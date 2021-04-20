Infection Updates
20 Apr 2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 744 new cases recorded, 21 related deaths

Recoveries now stand at 1,490,876 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,567,513 with 744 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

21 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 10 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Free State, 1 from Gauteng, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 3 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,757.

A total of 10,355,196  tests have been completed with 18,130 new tests conducted since the last report.

