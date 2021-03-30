Infection Updates 30.3.2021 09:22 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 756 new cases as Gauteng records most deaths

Citizen reporter
Daily Covid-19 update: 756 new cases as Gauteng records most deaths

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @COVID_19_ZA/Twitter.

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa kept South Africa on lockdown level 1 ahead of the long Easter weekend.

As of Friday, 26 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,546,735. with 756 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

78 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 1 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Free State, 45 from Gauteng, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 7 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,788.

READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s ‘family meeting’ address ahead of Easter

Recoveries now stand at 1,473,588, representing a recovery rate of 95%. 

A total of 9,844,835 tests have been completed with 24,842 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 251 707.

Easter weekend regulations

On Tuesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa kept South Africa on lockdown level 1 ahead of the long Easter weekend, albeit with a few changes pertaining to liquor sales.

Ramaphosa announced that offsite liquor sales would be banned from Good Friday until next Monday (Family Day).

“Just those four days,” the president said on Tuesday evening.

However, onsite sales of liquor at taverns, restaurants and similar remain permitted, in accordance with the establishment’s licence conditions and the curfew.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s ‘family meeting’ address ahead of Easter 30.3.2021
‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend 30.3.2021
Zozi’s reign comes to an end 30.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 ‘Just those four days’ – Ramaphosa halts liquor sales over Easter weekend

TV Mzansi tunes in for Noxolo Grootboom one last time

Covid-19 WATCH: Ramaphosa briefs SA on Covid-19 measures ahead of Easter

Columns Nasrec 2017 conference haunting ANC amid ‘step aside’ debate

Politics Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition