Infection Updates 26.3.2021 09:55 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 1516 new cases on lockdown’s 1-year anniversary

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of Friday, 26 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,543,079. with 1516 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 6 from Free State, 23 from Gauteng, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 17 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 5 from North West, 1 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

ALSO READ: 365 days of lockdown: What have we achieved and was it necessary?

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 52,602.

Recoveries now stand at 1,469,565, representing a recovery rate of 95%. 

A total of 9,752,061 tests have been completed with 29,240 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 231,002.

‘SA won’t be going back to level 5 lockdown’

The government will not move the country to lockdown level 5, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said ahead of the long Easter weekend.

It has been a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. and the country is wondering if the government will implement another lockdown.

ALSO READ: Top scientists slam SA government for selling AstraZeneca jabs

This after messages circulating on social media claimed the Ramaphosa would hold a “family meeting” to announce another lockdown.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

