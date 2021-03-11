Infection Updates 11.3.2021 09:35 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 1474 new cases while 2 provinces record no deaths

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

The Western Cape department of health is bracing itself for the upcoming Easter holidays and Ramadan, which could see a spike in Covid-19 cases.

As of Thursday,1 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,525,648, with 1474 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

95 more Covid-related deaths were reported, with 5 from Eastern Cape, 21 from Free State, 25 from Gauteng, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal, 10 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 17 from Northern Cape and 11 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 51,110 .

Recoveries now stand at 1,447,503, representing a recovery rate of 94,8%. 

A total of 9,369,594 tests have been completed with 33,493 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 138,014.

‘Extreme worry’ over Easter, Ramadan

The Western Cape provincial Department of Health is bracing itself for the upcoming Easter holidays and Ramadan, which could see a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Department head, Dr Keith Cloete said on Thursday any family gatherings could spark another wave of Covid-19 infections.

“We are extremely worried about any gatherings that will serve as an opportunity for people to let their guards down. We cannot afford that. We know that people want to be with their family and friends, but we need to remain cautious. Our concern is that any gatherings will serve as a super-spreader [events].

“For Ramadan and Easter, we have to be extra vigilant. We could have a very big storm ahead,” he added. Previously Cloete said the province could experience its third wave between April and June.

