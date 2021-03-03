Infection Updates 3.3.2021 10:10 pm

Covid-19 update: 1447 cases identified, with 95 new deaths

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Early on Wednesday, local scientists discovered those who have been infected by the new South African Covid-19 variant in the second wave were now immune to other variants of the virus.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in South Africa is 1 516 262, with 1447 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

The country has also recorded 95 new deaths: 5 in Eastern Cape, 19 in Free State, 30 in Gauteng, 8 in KwaZulu-Natal, 0 in Limpopo, 1 in Northern Cape and 25 in Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 50,366.

The total number of recoveries is 1 434 772 and the total number of vaccines administered is 83,570, as of 6.30pm 3 March 2021.

Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

Early on Wednesday, local scientists discovered those who have been infected by the new South African Covid-19 variant in the second wave were now immune to other variants of the virus.

The 501Y.V2 variant was able to neutralise itself from other variants, including the variant which circulated in the first wave.

