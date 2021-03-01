Infection Updates 1.3.2021 10:31 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 566 new cases reported with 0 deaths in KZN

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS

The total number of vaccines that have been administered as of 6.30pm, Monday 1 March 2021, stands at 73,047.

As of Monday, 1 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,513,959 with 566 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

84 more Covid-related deaths were reported, with 2 from Eastern Cape, 0 from Free State, 19 from Gauteng, 0 from KwaZulu-Natal, 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 26 from North West, 6 from Northern Cape and 21 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 50,077.

Recoveries now stand at 1,431,336 representing a recovery rate of 94.5%. 

A total of 9,090,273 tests have been completed with 12,794 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered as of 6.30pm, Monday 1 March 2021, stands at 73,047.

‘World won’t vanquish Covid-19 in 2021’

It is unrealistic to think that the world will be done with the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the WHO said Monday.

The World Health Organization’s emergencies director Michael Ryan said it might be possible to take the sting of tragedy out of the coronavirus crisis by reducing hospitalisations and deaths.

