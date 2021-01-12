Infection Updates 12.1.2021 08:39 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

755 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total to 34,334.

As of Tuesday, 12 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,259,748 with 13,105 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

755 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 134 from Eastern Cape, 26 from Free State, 225 from Gauteng, 218, from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 11 from Mpumalanga, 4 from North West, 2 from Northern Cape and 128 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 34,334.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 1,019,123 with a recovery rate of 81%.

Meanwhile a total of f 7,287,060 tests have been completed with 50,671 new tests conducted since the last report.

