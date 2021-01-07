Daily Covid-19 update: SA sees new record – 21 832 cases – as second wave intensifies

“Today, we have reached a grim milestone as we breach the 20 000 mark for new cases identified in 24 hours. 21 832 cases have been identified since the last report, bringing the total cumulative Covid-19 cases in South Africa to 1 149 591,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening.
844 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 452 from Eastern Cape, 12 from Free State, 96 from Gauteng, 65 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 11 from Limpopo, 8 from Mpumalanga, 46 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 149 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 31 368.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.
“The 452 deaths reported from the Eastern Cape are as a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020.
“This includes analysis of community cases where post-mortem swabs were taken for COVID testing and analysis of clinical records where the the diagnosis was unconfirmed at the time of demise. The National Department of Health is engaging the province to investigate the details of the reporting backlog,” the minister added.
Recoveries now stand at 929 239 at a recovery rate of 80,8%.
Meanwhile, a total of 6 898 207 tests have been completed with 70 060 new tests conducted since the last report.
