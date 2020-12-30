Infection Updates 30.12.2020 08:55 pm

Daily Covid-19 update: SA hits record number of new cases at 17,710

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressing the media during the handing over of reusable face masks by Ithuba National Lottery Fund on 7 May 2020. Picture: GCIS

This is the highest new cases figure since the virus hit the country.

As of Wednesday 30 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,039,161, with 17,710 cases identified in the last 24 hours.

This is the largest daily number of confirmed cases to date, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said in a statement: “Regrettably, 465 more Covid-related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 88, Free State 4, Gauteng 41, KwaZulu-Natal 144, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 165. This brings the total to 28,033 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries currently stand at 867,597This represents a recovery rate of 83%.”

He added that the positivity rate, which sits at 33%, “remains a major concern”.

Meanwhile, it was revealed on Wednesday morning that Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, had tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, as he was briefing the media on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

