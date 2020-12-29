Daily Covid-19 update: New cases up to 9580, deaths surge to 497

As of Tuesday 29 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,021,451, with 9580 cases identified in the last 24 hours.
Minister of Health Zweli said in a statement: “Regrettably, today we report a further 336 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 137, Free State 3, Gauteng 68, KwaZulu-Natal 114, Limpopo 13, Mpumalanga 2, Northern Cape 2 and Western Cape 158. This brings the total to 27,568 deaths.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries currently stand at 858,456. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 December.
On Tuesday morning, Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, gazetted the new regulations, with some surprises.
In the country’s previous level 3 lockdown earlier in the year, gatherings were still allowed, including at places of worship, but these have been banned for a period of 14 days this time around.
