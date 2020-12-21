Daily Covid-19 update: 8 789 new cases reported, taking total to 930 711

As of Monday, 21 December 2020, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 930 711 with 8 789 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
A cumulative total of 6 176 683 tests have been conducted, with 35 844 tests conducted since the last report
“Regrettably, today we report 216 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 97, Free State 4, Gauteng 16, KwaZulu-Natal 15 and Western Cape 84. This brings the total to 24 907 deaths.
“Our recoveries now stand at 796 346.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.
This is where South Africa stands on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Only a massive global rollout of an effective vaccine can end the Covid-19 pandemic in the short term. The vaccine is being rolled out in the United Kingdom and United States. It’s expected to become available in Europe imminently.
This is where things stand in South Africa.
The Department of Health is playing its cards very close to its chest. The department has been extremely reluctant to provide any details of how a vaccination plan would work. In response to our questions, spokesperson Popo Maja said that the department is not commenting on any vaccine related to Covid-19, and that “the minister will pronounce on this at an appropriate time”.
COVAX is key
Critical to getting vaccines rolled out across the globe is COVAX, an initiative started in April with a noble aim: “people in all corners of the world will get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth.” It is coordinated by the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation. It is supporting the research, development and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. But to do this effectively it needs money.
In that regard South Africa got off to a bad start. On 17 November, it was reported that the government failed to give the Solidarity Fund approval to pay a R327 million deposit to COVAX, the 15% deposit that would guarantee access to vaccines secured through this facility. The Department of Health said this was an administrative lapse, and that payment would be made by 22 December.
Department officials said on SABC 3’s Morning Live on 17 December that South Africa will only receive vaccines via COVAX in the second quarter of 2021.
On 20 December, City Press reported that the allocation to South Africa of this programme would cover only 3% of the population (approximately 1.7 million people) in the first half of 2021, a considerable downward adjustment from the 10% figure touted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Even this diminished figure was not definite.
COVAX has positioned itself as the only means by which poor countries could access COVID-19 vaccines that have been snapped up by rich countries. In a 3 September press release, Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, said: “COVAX is quite literally a lifeline and the only viable way in which [people living in poorer countries] will get access to Covid-19 vaccines.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.