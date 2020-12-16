Daily Covid-19 update: ‘Exponential growth’ as cases breach 10,000 mark

As of Wednesday, 16 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 883 687 with 10 016 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
In a statement, Mkhize highlighted that South Africa’s case were “growing exponentially”, with the positivity rate is standing at 21%.
“This far exceeds the ideal positivity rate of 10%. Today alone we’ve seen a significant increase in the daily numbers, with the Western Cape continuing to lead and now breaching the 3000 mark for the first time this week. 7 other provinces reported increases today whilst Eastern Cape reported a decrease in their new cases today,” Mkhize said.
Meanwhile, 166 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 89 from Eastern Cape , 9 from Free State, 10 from Gauteng, 25 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 2 from Limpopo and 31 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 23 827.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that
treated the deceased,” the minister added.
Recoveries now stand at 774 585.
A cumulative total of 5 968 692 tests have been completed with 48 118 new tests conducted since the
last report.
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
All together now
The European Union’s 27 member countries want to start vaccinations on “the same day” as pressure mounts on the bloc to catch up with the United States and Britain.
UK vaccinates 137,000
More than 137,000 people in Britain have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine in the week since inoculations began, the government announces.
Record Germany toll
Germany registers a record number of deaths on the first day of a new partial lockdown.
Masked Christmas
The World Health Organization in Europe urges families to wear face masks during forthcoming Christmas family gatherings, warning of a “further resurgence” of Covid-19 in early 2021.
London pubs close
London closes theatres, pubs and restaurants and bans people from socialising with anyone not from their household or support bubble, except outside in groups of no more than six.
Denmark shuts shops
Denmark closes malls and shops from Friday December 25 at the latest to January 3. Food shops and pharmacies will be exempt.
UK Christmas on
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resists calls to tighten coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.
1.6 million dead
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,636,687 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.
The US is the worst-affected country with 303,867 deaths, followed by Brazil with 182,799, India with 144,096, Mexico with 115,099 and Italy with 65,857.
Latin American economy
The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean slashes its projection for the region’s economic growth fall for 2020 from 9.1 to 7.7 percent.
Pompeo in quarantine
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tests negative, but goes into quarantine after being exposed to a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Tobacco-based vaccine
British cigarette maker BAT says its US biotech division Kentucky BioProcessing will launch trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine, developed using tobacco plant technology.
UA tracing scheme
United Airlines announces a voluntary programme to collect customer contact data on all flights to assist health officials in contact tracing in the effort to contain Covid-19.
Rugby champions game cancelled
Titleholders Exeter’s European Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Sunday is cancelled after several players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
