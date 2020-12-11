Daily Covid-19 Update: 8 319 new cases since Thursday night

As of Friday, a cumulative total of 845 083 Covid-19 cases have been reported with 8 319 new cases identified since the last report.
“Regrettably, 205 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastem Cape 96, Free State 10, Gauteng 20, KwaZulu-Natal 20, Limpopo 2, Northern Cape 15 and Western Cape 42. This brings the total deaths to 22 952,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.
“Our recoveries now stand at 758 373,” he added.
Meanwhile, government has warned against a “fake news” narrative as the world searches for vaccines to curb the spread of Covid-19.
This comes after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng defended his controversial prayer that any Covid-19 vaccine that was “of the devil” be destroyed.
Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at Tembisa Hospital, televised by the SABC, Mogoeng said: “If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA, any such vaccine, Lord God Almighty, may it be destroyed by fire, in the name of Jesus.”
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said government had made a commitment that it will participate in all initiatives seeking a vaccine, adding that government wants to make sure when a vaccine arrives, South Africa benefits from it.
