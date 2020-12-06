Daily Covid-19 update: 4 645 new cases takes national tally up to over 810K

A total of 4 645 new Covid-19 infections as of 05 December has taken the national total of confirmed cases up to 810 449.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that, to date, the total number of recoveries stood at 744 298 while 22 067 deaths had been confirmed, up by 104 in the last 24 hours.
At last count, South Africa had over 43 000 active and confirmed and active cases. The new tally is 66 151.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 810 449, the total number of deaths is 22 067 and the total number of recoveries is 744 298. pic.twitter.com/hrYtTxx3jP
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 5, 2020
Global tally
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,519,213 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Saturday.
At least 65,865,820 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 41,777,200 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 279,008 deaths from 14,372,570 cases. At least 5,470,389 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 175,964 deaths from 6,533,968 cases, India with 139,700 deaths from 9,608,211 cases, Mexico with 108,863 deaths from 1,156,770 cases, and Britain with 60,617 deaths from 1,690,432 cases.
The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 147 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 110, Spain 99, Italy 97.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 86,601 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,694 recoveries.
Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 456,155 deaths from 13,371,430 cases, Europe 438,055 deaths from 19,364,969 infections, and the United States and Canada 291,477 deaths from 14,772,309 cases.
Asia has reported 198,676 deaths from 12,647,887 cases, the Middle East 80,641 deaths from 3,444,281 cases, Africa 53,267 deaths from 2,234,547 cases, and Oceania 942 deaths from 30,402 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
