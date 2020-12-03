Daily Covid-19 update: New cases surge by 4,400 in 24 hours

As announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases is 800,872, with 4,400 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
A cumulative 5,500,669 tests have been completed, of which 31,999 have been conducted since the last report, he added.
“Regrettably, 94 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 42 , Free State 11, Gauteng 8, KwaZulu-Natal 5 and Westem Cape 28.
“This brings the total deaths to 21,803.”
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize said.
Winde to ask Cyril for ‘consequences’ for people not wearing masks
While Western Cape Premier Alan Winde believes Level 1 lockdown provisions are sufficient, he will ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider what the “consequences” should be for people who do not wear a mask.
“Up until now we don’t have a proper consequence for not adhering to the rules,” Winde said.
He warned that businesses, including the taxi and public transport industry, also need to be compliant with all regulations, not only to keep Covid-19 under control but to keep their businesses open.
The country is bracing itself for the possibility of revised lockdown restrictions to prevent an increase in cases just as the festive season approaches.
Winde said people could still go ahead with their holidays but it would not be a holiday “to congest”. He said visitors needed to be “part of the solution” and should “play their part”.
The focus will be on protecting the health system, maintaining mask wearing, hand sanitising and social distancing guidelines, as well as compliance monitoring.
Law enforcement would be stepped up, with liquor inspectors visiting establishments to check compliance and bib-wearing compliance monitors placed in hotspots. He asked people not to hold large gatherings over the festive period and said health certificates will be required for any public gatherings.
He also urged people to fill in health registers accurately because these are vital for backward contact tracing.
