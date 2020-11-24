Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 772,252 Covid-19 cases, with 2,493 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.
Regrettably, 115 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 45, Free State 20, Gauteng 19, Kwa-Zulu Natal 10, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 16. This brings the total to 21,083 deaths, he said.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”
Recoveries now stand at 716,444, which translates to a recovery rate of 92,8%.
Meanwhile, The Eastern Cape health department has expressed its concern over the steadily rising Covid-19 cases in the province.
Speaking on 702, Eastern Cape project management unit head Dr Sibongile Zungu said the province had a number of medical staff testing positive for Covid-19, which was also a major concern.
“Especially in the Sarah Baartman district and Nelson Mandela Bay metro where it was a contained outbreak when it started, but the movement of people is what made Covid spread more.”
Zungu said the infection increases were worrying, however, the province had taken a multi-sectoral approach in managing the virus.
“People movement and people observing Covid-19 regulations are the main issues in the province. On a daily basis in Nelson Mandela Bay, we don’t see less than 500 cases and it has been like that for the past two weeks.”
