Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759

After 65 more deaths were reported, the total deaths on Monday stood at 20,968.
As of Monday, South Africa has recorded a total of 769,759 Covid-19 cases, with 2,080 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.
Regrettably, 65 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 26, Free State 19, Gauteng 2, Limpopo 3, North West 8 and Western Cape 7. This brings the total deaths to 20,968, he said.
Total recoveries now stand at 711,915, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.4%
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.
Here are the latest global developments in the coronavirus crisis:
Oxford vaccine
British drugs group AstraZeneca and Oxford University say their jointly-developed vaccine has shown “an average efficacy of 70 percent” in trials, and up to 90 percent if a small dose is given first.
Unlike other leading vaccine candidates which must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, the not-for-profit vaccine can be handled “at normal refrigerated conditions”.
Toronto lockdown
Canada’s biggest city closes restaurants and shops for one month, except for takeaway or click and collect services. Private indoor gatherings are also banned though schools will remain open.
Russian drinkers die
Seven people in Russia’s Far East republic of Yakutia die and two are in a coma after drinking diluted hand sanitiser. Drinking cheap alcohol substitutes is not uncommon in Russia’s poorer regions.
Liverpool shows way
British PM Boris Johnson is set to announce a major testing programme in high risk regions after England’s first city-wide testing in Liverpool led to a “substantial fall” in cases.
Smashing excuse
A man in northwest France is fined after breaking lockdown with the written explanation that he was going out to “smash a guy’s face in”.
“He had the written form with his real name and the time he had left home — 10:15 pm,” said police, “But we told him that the reason for going out was not valid.”
Eurozone battered
Forecasts predict the Eurozone’s economy will contract by a historic 7.4 percent in 2020 and expect a recovery of just 3.7 percent in 2021.
China airport test
Staff at Shanghai’s biggest international airport face mass testing and vaccinations for high-risk workers after a small outbreak in the city linked to several cargo handlers.
Nearly 1.4 million deaths
The coronavirus has killed at least 1,388,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT Monday.
There were 7,157 new deaths and 511,144 new cases recorded worldwide in the previous 24 hours.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 256,798 deaths, followed by Brazil with 169,183 deaths; India with 133,738 deaths; Mexico with 101,676 deaths; and the United Kingdom with 55,024 deaths.
