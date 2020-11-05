Covid-19 update: 1,866 new cases reported in SA, latest global developments

As of Thursday, 5 November the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 732,414 with 1,866 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
92 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 27 from Eastern Cape, 17 from the Free State, 4 from KwaZulu-Natal, 7 from Gauteng, 1 from Mpumalanga, 23 from North West, 8 from Northern Cape and 5 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19,677.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister said.
Recoveries now stand at 671,579 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
4,917,625 tests have been conducted with 23,942 new tests confirmed since the last report.
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
England locks down
England’s 56 million people begin a second lockdown as concerns mount about the impact on the economy and on mental health.
The Bank of England unveils an extra £150 billion (165 million euros, $196 million) stimulus as it forecast a deeper recession than previously thought for the UK economy.
‘Recovery on hold’
The EU says a second wave of the pandemic has stalled a nascent recovery in Europe, warning that the economy will not return to pre-virus normality before 2023.
Europe the epicentre
Europe has become the epicentre of the epidemic with more infections than any other region — 11.6 million since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Thursday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.
The virus has so far killed 1,226,154 lives worldwide with 48,110,365 registered cases.
The United States remains the most affected country, with 233,734 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 161,106, India with 124,315, Mexico with 93,228 and the UK with 47,742.
Paris tightens rules
The French capital’s mayor announces some shops will be forced to close at 10:00 pm to prevent virus-spreading gatherings.
Late-night shoppers have continued to fill stores selling takeaway alcohol and food despite the national lockdown.
Beijing border curbs
China defends a ban on non-Chinese arrivals from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines as “reasonable and fair” as it guards against a resurgence of the virus.
Greece lockdown
Greece will re-enter a lockdown from Saturday for three weeks to battle a second wave, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces.
Sweden PM self-isolates
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says he has gone into self-isolation after a person in his “vicinity” met someone with Covid-19.
Dark skies
Germany’s Lufthansa — Europe’s largest airline — says it will carry only a quarter of its normal capacity from October to December after it posts a third quarter net loss of 2.0 billion euros.
Dutch bank slashes jobs
The Netherlands’ number one bank ING says it will shed 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021 and close offices in South America and Asia.
Off the streets
Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will go ahead next year as a seated event instead of its usual glittery street parade to protect revellers from the pandemic, organisers announce.
Additional reporting from AFP
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.