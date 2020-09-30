Infection Updates 30.9.2020 10:00 pm

Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734.

As of Wednesday, 30 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 674,339 with 1,767 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 3 from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape and 7 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 608,112.which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

4,187, 917 tests have been conducted with 23,426 new tests confirmed since the last report.

Source: Department of Health

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Homeless receive helping hand

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition