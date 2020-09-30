Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

As of Wednesday, 30 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 674,339 with 1,767 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
67 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 3 from Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, 9 from Western Cape and 7 from the Free State.
Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.
Recoveries now stand at 608,112.which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
4,187, 917 tests have been conducted with 23,426 new tests confirmed since the last report.
