Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

As of Tuesday, 29 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 672,572 with 903 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
81 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 8 from Eastern Cape, 10 from Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 8 from North West, 6 from Western Cape and 5 from the Free State.
Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.
Recoveries now stand at 606,520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.