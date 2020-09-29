Infection Updates 29.9.2020 10:22 pm

Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize during a visit at Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667.  

As of Tuesday, 29 September, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 672,572 with 903 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

81 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 8 from Eastern Cape, 10 from Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 8 from North West, 6 from Western Cape and 5 from the Free State.

Thus bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,667.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” the Minister added.

Recoveries now stand at 606,520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Source: Department of Health

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate

Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition