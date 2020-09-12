Covid-19 update: 1,816 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

As of Saturday, 12 September, the total number of confirmed Covid- 19 cases is 648,214, with 1,816 new cases identified.
49 more Covid-19 deaths have been reported: 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 8 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State and 13 from Western Cape.
The total number of deaths is 15,427 and the total number of recoveries is 576,423.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Here are the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic:
UN resolution
The United States is supported only by Israel in a vote against a United Nations resolution for a “comprehensive and coordinated response” to the pandemic, a text that includes recognition of the World Health Organization’s leadership role.
The measure, which has been negotiated since May, is adopted by an overwhelming majority of 169 countries out of 193, with Ukraine and Hungary abstaining.
More than 916,000 dead
The pandemic has killed at least 916,372 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT on Saturday based on official sources.
More than 28.5 million cases have been confirmed.
The United States has the most deaths with 193,016, followed by Brazil with 130,396, India with 77,472, Mexico with 70,183 and Britain with 41,614 fatalities.
Brazil tops 130,000 deaths
Brazil’s death toll surpasses 130,000, amid cautious optimism over signs the virus is finally slowing in the hard-hit South American country.
After a seemingly endless plateau in which the number of daily deaths was regularly over 1,000 from June to August, Brazil’s curve appears to be descending, with the average number of deaths per day for the past week at 696.
Quarantine between neighbours
Latvia reinstates a compulsory 14-day quarantine for arrivals from neighbouring Estonia due to an upsurge in cases there.
Tour rides through red zones
The organisers of the Tour de France cycling race announce special measures will be taken for public access to the start and finish areas for the next three stages, which take place in departments classified as “red zones” where the virus is circulating rapidly.
Spanish princess in quarantine
Princess Leonor, the 14-year-old heiress to the Spanish throne who returned to school Wednesday in Madrid, will have to observe a two-week quarantine after a case of Covid-19 is detected among her classmates, the spokesman for the royal palace announces.
Rugby pay cut
England’s rugby players accept a 25 percent pay cut for the 2020-21 season as the Rugby Football Union tries to limit the financial fall-out from the pandemic.
With the government reviewing plans to allow fans back into stadiums in October following a spike in cases in the UK, rugby could face a further loss of revenue.
