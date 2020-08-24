Daily Covid-19 update: Deaths breach 13,000 mark

The Department of Health confirmed a cumulative total of 609,773 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,553,425 with 18,358 new tests conducted since the last report.
The department also confirmed a further 72 more Covid-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 8 from Western Cape.
This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 13,059.
Recoveries now stand at 506 470 which translates to a recovery rate of 83%.
