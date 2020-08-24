Infection Updates 24.8.2020 06:24 am

Daily Covid-19 update: Deaths breach 13,000 mark

Citizen reporter
Daily Covid-19 update: Deaths breach 13,000 mark

Picture for illustration purposes. (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP)

The department confirmed a further 72 more Covid-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 8 from Western Cape.

The Department of Health confirmed a cumulative total of 609,773 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3,553,425 with 18,358 new tests conducted since the last report.

The department also confirmed a further 72 more Covid-19 related deaths: 11 from Eastern Cape, 41 from Gauteng, 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, and 8 from Western Cape.

This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 13,059.

Recoveries now stand at 506 470 which translates to a recovery rate of 83%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa on Covid-19: Promising signs in infections, must not let our guard down 2.8.2020
Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 500,000 case mark, deaths at 8,153 2.8.2020
SA passes 4,000 Covid-19 related death threshold 12.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Africa SA retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic

Accidents Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver

World TikTok to sue over Trump crackdown, national security threat allegations

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition