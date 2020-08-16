Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000

As of Sunday, 16 August, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases which currently stands at 587,345, with 3,692 new cases being identified in the process, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.
A further 162 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported which includes 70 from Eastern Cape, 27 from Gauteng, 21 from KwaZulu-Natal, 6 from Free State, 18 from North West and 20 from Western Cape.
This brings the total Covid-19 related cumulative deaths to 11,839.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he added.
He further said the total number of tests conducted to date stood at 3,400,638 with 22,609 new tests conducted since the last report.
“The recoveries now stand at 472,377 which translates to a recovery rate of 80%,” he said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 587 345, the total number of deaths is 11 839 and the total number of recoveries is 472 377. pic.twitter.com/leyftonyKm
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 16, 2020
During his nation address on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the arrival of 43 experts to South Africa sent by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“They [43 experts] will work with our health professionals to help us fight this epidemic. They are already providing help with regard to epidemiological analysis, infection control, incident management and community engagement,” he said.
This comes after Mkhize warned that there is a possibility that the country could experience a second surge, as seen in many other countries.
The first 17 experts arrived in South Africa on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 and are completing the quarantine period for 14 days.
