Covid-19 deaths rise by 85, total cases now 364,328

As of Sunday, 19 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 364,328.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that 2,471,747 tests have been completed in total, of which 49,006 new tests are reported.
“Regrettably, we report a further 85 Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,033.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 191,059 which translates to a recovery rate of 52,4%.
