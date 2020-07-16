Daily Covid-19 update: deaths nationwide jump by 216

As of 10 July, males made up 55% of deaths in Gauteng, and the majority were aged between 60 and 69.
Age and gender breakdown show that out of the 515 deaths recorded by the department of health in the province, 284 (55%) were male and 231 (45%) were female.
Of the total deaths in Gauteng, the highest number (121 or 23.3%) came from the 60-69 age group – of which 73 were male and 48 were female. This is followed by 115 deaths in the 70 – 79 age group, of which a majority of 63 were male while 52 were female. Lastly, 103 deaths were recorded in the 50 – 59 group with 60 being males and 43 female.
Comorbidities: The department found that 281 (54%) of deaths have been attributed to either or both diabetes and hypertension.
The department further found that 68% (352) of deaths happened within a week of diagnosis/admission while 126 (24%) happened after a week or more of diagnosis/admission. A total of 244 (47%) of deaths occurred within 3 days, while 205 (39%) within two days.
Lastly, 137 (26%) deaths occurred within a day or hours of diagnosis/admission. As of Thursday, 16 July 2020 – the province has now recorded 767 deaths. This comes as Gauteng has 112 714 cases with 45 743 recoveries.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the total deaths in South Africa have risen by 216.
Of these, seven were from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Free State, 41 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from Eastern Cape, 47 from Western Cape and 86 from Gauteng.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4 669.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.
As of Thursday, 16 July 2020, a cumulative total of 324 221 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded nationally, with 13 172 new cases identified.
Case data:
The total number of tests conducted to date is 2 324 923, with 46 796 new tests conducted since the last report.
The number of recoveries is 165 591, which translates to a recovery rate of 51%.
