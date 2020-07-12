SA passes 4,000 Covid-19 related death threshold

South Africa has passed a another milestone in the coronavirus outbreak with the death toll for Covid-19 breaching the 4,000 mark by 79 cases.
In total, according to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday evening, the country has now had 276,242 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 12,058 new cases identified in the last 24 hours.
“The total number of tests conducted to date is 2,154,391 with 45,821 new tests conducted since the last report…
“Regrettably, we report a further 108 Covid-19 related deaths – 7 from KwaZulu-Natal, 15 from (the) Western Cape, 22 from (the) Eastern Cape, and 64 from Gauteng. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4079.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries is 134.874, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%.”
