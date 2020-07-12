Daily update: 13,497 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday

With another 13,497 new Covid-19 cases being added to the tally on Saturday, the country has now recorded a cumulative total of 264,184 confirmed cases to date.
During the same reporting period, 51,338 new tests were conducted, bringing the total number of tests to over 2,1 million.
In a statement, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that the death toll related to the virus has increased by 111 to 3,971.
“Regrettably, we report a further 111 Covid-19 related deaths – 4 from Northern Cape, 13 from KwaZulu-Natal, 26 from Gauteng, 30 from Eastern Cape, and 38 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,971.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
“The number of recoveries is 127,715, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,4%.”
