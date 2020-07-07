Infection Updates 7.7.2020 11:52 pm

Covid-19 deaths jump by 192, total cases at 215 855

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 deaths jump by 192, total cases at 215 855

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize with the Covid-19 task team at Universitas Hospital in Bloemfontein. Picture: Twitter/Zweli Mkhize

The total cases jumped by 10 134 in one day.

As of Tuesday, 7 July, a cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

A total of 1 907 532 tests have been completed, of which 43 421 new tests are reported.

“Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths – 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3 502,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

“The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
eNCA loses another staffer to Covid-19 7.7.2020
EC asks Ramaphosa for SIU probe into R4.8m door-to-door campaign 7.7.2020
Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists

Fashion & Beauty We visit a barber to test safety compliance

Our Kids Your toddler does not want to wear a mask? Here are ways to encourage them

Environment Full moon rising off South Coast mistaken for ship explosion and fire


today in print

Read Today's edition