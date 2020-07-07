Covid-19 deaths jump by 192, total cases at 215 855

As of Tuesday, 7 July, a cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.
A total of 1 907 532 tests have been completed, of which 43 421 new tests are reported.
“Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths – 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3 502,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
“The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%.”
