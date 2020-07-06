SA breaches 200K mark of Covid-19 cases, deaths rise by 111

Today (Monday, 6 July 2020) we have breached the 200 000 mark, recording a cumulative total of 205 721 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced late on Monday night.
“Regrettably, we report a further 111 COVID-19 related deaths- 9 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Limpopo, 35 from Western Cape and 50 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3 310.
“The number of recoveries is 97 848, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,6%.
“1 864 111 tests have been completed in total of which 33 950 new tests are reported.
“It is with profound sadness that we learnt of the passing on of one of South Africa’s leading talents: the MEC of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs in the North West – Mr. Gordon Kegakilwe.
“MEC Kegakilwe succumbed to COVID-19 today [Monday] after a short battle with pneumonia.
“He was admitted yesterday in a private hospital in Vryburg and was subsequently transferred to Klerksdorp where he suffered a cardiac arrest on arrival.
“He was a tried and tested leader with an illustrious political career that led to his occupancy of this key position in provincial leadership. It is crushing to lose such talent at the prime of his life.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of MEC Kegakilwe as well as his beloved friends, colleagues and comrades.
“We extend our condolences to all the families, relatives, friends and colleagues who have lost their loved ones.”
