Infection Updates 3.7.2020 08:50 pm

Record daily jump of 9 063 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths

Citizen reporter
Record daily jump of 9 063 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visiting the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London on Tuesday as part of a Covid-19 tour of the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124, with the total deaths at 2 952.

As of Friday, 3 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

This is the first time that daily confirmed cases have breached the 9 000 mark, and also the first time that daily deaths have climbed by more than 100 in a single day.

“Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths – 3 from Northern Cape, 8 from Eastern Cape, 29 from North West, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 58 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 952,” Mkhize said.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

“The mortality rate is 1,7%.

“The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hard lockdown not a solution, hotspot residents to be moved – Makhubo 3.7.2020
No, Old Brown Sherry doesn’t cure Covid-19 as voice note claims 3.7.2020
IFP Gauteng calls for Level 5 national lockdown to be reinstated 3.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Mystery deaths of elephants in Botswana baffling scientists

Covid-19 Current dominant strain of Covid-19 more infectious than original – study

Business News There’s still time to apply for the UIF Ters benefit

Local News ‘Naked man’ dragged from shack, Qolani, describes horror ordeal

Politics ANC Limpopo VBS-linked officials must wait for return to office – Mantashe


today in print

Read Today's edition