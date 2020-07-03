Record daily jump of 9 063 Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths

As of Friday, 3 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 177 124, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.
This is the first time that daily confirmed cases have breached the 9 000 mark, and also the first time that daily deaths have climbed by more than 100 in a single day.
“Regrettably, we report a further 108 COVID-19 related deaths – 3 from Northern Cape, 8 from Eastern Cape, 29 from North West, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 58 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 952,” Mkhize said.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
“The mortality rate is 1,7%.
“The number of recoveries is 86 298, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,7%.”
