Another 8 728 cases takes Covid-19 infection total to 168 061

As of Thursday, 2 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 168 061.
A total of 1 706 127 tests have been completed, of which 39 188 new tests are reported, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
“Regrettably, we report a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths – 12 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Gauteng, 16 from KwaZulu Natal and 29 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2844,” he said.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
“The mortality rate is 1,7%
“The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%.”
