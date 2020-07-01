Covid-19 surge gathers steam with 8 124 new cases in one day

The ministry of health has released its daily report on the identified confirmed cases on Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a record tally of 8 124 new cases being reported in one day.
“Regrettably, we report a further 92 Covid-19 related deaths – 17 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Gauteng, 10 from KwaZulu Natal and 37 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 749,” the statement reads.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,7% The number of recoveries is 76 025, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,7%.”
