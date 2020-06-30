Infection Updates 30.6.2020 10:11 pm

6 945 new Covid-19 cases reported for Tuesday

Citizen reporter
New COVID-19 cases are "increasing fast" across Africa, the WHO chief said. AFP/File/MARCO LONGARI

The mortality rate is 1,8% The number of recoveries is 73 543, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,6%.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has released the latest statistics on the Covid-19 outbreak and as of Tuesday 30 June, South Africa has 151 209 total cumulative cases with 6 945 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

1 630 008 tests have been completed in total of which 33 013 new tests are reported.

“Regrettably, we report a further 128 COVID-19 related deaths- 4 from Mpumalanga, 25 from Eastern Cape, 36 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu Natal and 52 from Western Cape,” the minister’s statement reads.

“This brings the total deaths to 2657. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1,8% The number of recoveries is 73 543, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,6%.”

