Covid-19 cases spike by 6,579 to 118,375

As of Thursday, 25 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 118,375.
A further 87 Covid-19-related deaths – two from Gauteng, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal, 17 from Eastern Cape and 53 from Western Cape – brings the total deaths to 2,292.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
1,460,012 tests have been completed in total, of which 43,118 new tests are reported.
The mortality rate is 1,9%.
The number of recoveries is 59,974 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,7%.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.