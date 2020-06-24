Infection Updates 24.6.2020 11:09 pm

Covid-19 cases rise by 5,688 to 111,796

Citizen reporter
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize speaks at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, 2 September 2019, during a public discussion. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A further 103 deaths have pushed the total deaths to 2,205.

As of Wednesday, 24 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 111 796.

“Regrettably, we report a further 103 Covid-19 related deaths – 15 from Eastern Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 63 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2 205,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The mortality rate is 2%.

The number of recoveries is 56 874, which translates to a recovery rate of 50.9%.

A total of 1 416 894 tests have been completed of which 34 122 new tests are reported.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

