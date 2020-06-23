Infection Updates 23.6.2020 09:29 pm

Covid-19 deaths jump by 111 to 2,102 as total cases now 106,108

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The deaths were one from Mpumalanga, four from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Eastern Cape and 78 from Western Cape.

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 106 108.

“Regrettably, we report a further 111 Covid-19 related deaths – one from Mpumalanga, four from KwaZulu Natal, 28 from Eastern Cape and 78 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2,102,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The mortality rate is 2%.

The number of recoveries is 55,045, which translates to a recovery rate of 51,9%.

A total of 1,382,772 tests have been completed of which 29,596 new tests are reported.

