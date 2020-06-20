Covid-19 deaths rise by 46, total cases now 92,681

As of Saturday, 20 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 92,681.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that 1,293,608 tests have been completed in total, of which 33,174 new tests are reported.
Regrettably, we report a further 46 Covid-19 related deaths – 11 from Eastern Cape, three from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,877.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.
The mortality rate is 2,0%.
The number of recoveries is 50,326, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,3%.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.