North West education department reports 16 new cases of Covid-19

The North West education department has reported 16 new Covid-19 cases as of Friday, 19 June 2020.
In a statement, the department confirmed the cases include nine teachers, one department official and six learners.
This brings the number of confirmed cases in schools in the province to 32.
“All identified cases are self- isolating and asymptomatic learners are isolated under parental care. Contacts of all infected teachers, learners and those of departmental official are being traced.”
According to the statement, affected schools and offices will be closed for decontamination.
The department’s newly established Psychosocial Support Committee will continually extend it’s services to all the infected staff, learners as well as their families.
