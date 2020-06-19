Covid-19 deaths rise by 94, total cases now 87,715

As of Friday, 19 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 87,715.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that 1,260,434 tests have been completed in total, of which 32,336 new tests are reported.
“Regrettably, we report a further 94 Covid-19 related deaths – 27 from Gauteng, seven from KwaZulu Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,831.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.
The mortality rate is 2,1%.
The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 87 715, the total number of deaths is 1 831 and the total number of recoveries is 47 825. pic.twitter.com/bgGts44sMI
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 19, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.