Infection Updates 19.6.2020 09:45 pm

Covid-19 deaths rise by 94, total cases now 87,715

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 deaths rise by 94, total cases now 87,715

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The total deaths now stand at 1,831.

As of Friday, 19 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 87,715.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that 1,260,434 tests have been completed in total, of which 32,336 new tests are reported.

“Regrettably, we report a further 94 Covid-19 related deaths – 27 from Gauteng, seven from KwaZulu Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,831.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

The mortality rate is 2,1%.

The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19: Eastern Cape finance MEC and wife test positive 19.6.2020
Port Elizabeth 10111 line interrupted after cop tests positive 19.6.2020
WHO warns world in ‘new and dangerous phase’ of pandemic 19.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition