Covid-19 cases rise by another 3,478 to 83,890

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

A further 63 Covid-19-related deaths have brought the total deaths to 1,737.

As of Thursday, 18 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 83,890, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

A total of 1,228,098 tests have been completed, of which 27,362 new tests are reported.

“Regrettably, we report a further 63 Covid-19 related deaths – six from Eastern Cape and 57 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,737,” he said.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.

“The mortality rate is 2,1%.”

The number of recoveries is 44,920, which translates to a recovery rate of 53,5%.

