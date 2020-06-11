Infection Updates 11.6.2020 05:23 pm

Covid-19 cases spike by 3,147 as 1-million-tests milestone reached

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 cases spike by 3,147 as 1-million-tests milestone reached

Mkhize is also a veteran of South Africa's fight against AIDS. AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 58,568.

As of Thursday, 11 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 58,568.

“Today we have reached a milestone – over one million tests have been completed,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in Mthatha.

“This was no small feat and I would like to pay tribute to all the technicians and pathologists in the NHLS and private laboratories and all the staff who work in the most risky environment, 24 hours a day, to churn out these results.

“South Africa was one of the first off the mass-testing mark and we were the first country to do community screening and testing.

“I would also like to thank the drivers from NHLS, who have been responsible for getting all 67 mobile units to all the districts and who continue to move vehicles between provinces to areas of greatest need.

“I would also like to thank the labs for the hard work that is being done now to clear the backlog and improve turnaround times for processing of specimens. A total of 1,028,399 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 29,999 were conducted since the last report,” Mkhize said.

The total number of recoveries to date are 33,252 – which translates to a recovery rate of 56,8%.

Deaths will be reported later when they have been collated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 patient goes missing from isolation facility in Nelson Mandela Bay 11.6.2020
98 teachers in Western Cape test positive for virus as 16 schools close 11.6.2020
AfriForum intervenes to let quarantined Grey College pupils go home 11.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Analysis & Profiles SA’s lost decade and how to fix it

Courts No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

Lotto Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to claim over R8m in winnings

Africa Ex-Lesotho PM paid killers $24,000 to murder estranged wife: police


today in print

Read Today's edition