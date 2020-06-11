Covid-19 cases spike by 3,147 as 1-million-tests milestone reached

As of Thursday, 11 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 58,568.
“Today we have reached a milestone – over one million tests have been completed,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in Mthatha.
“This was no small feat and I would like to pay tribute to all the technicians and pathologists in the NHLS and private laboratories and all the staff who work in the most risky environment, 24 hours a day, to churn out these results.
“South Africa was one of the first off the mass-testing mark and we were the first country to do community screening and testing.
“I would also like to thank the drivers from NHLS, who have been responsible for getting all 67 mobile units to all the districts and who continue to move vehicles between provinces to areas of greatest need.
“I would also like to thank the labs for the hard work that is being done now to clear the backlog and improve turnaround times for processing of specimens. A total of 1,028,399 tests have been conducted cumulatively, of which 29,999 were conducted since the last report,” Mkhize said.
The total number of recoveries to date are 33,252 – which translates to a recovery rate of 56,8%.
Deaths will be reported later when they have been collated.
