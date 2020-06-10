Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

As of Wednesday, 10 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 55,421 .
A total of 998,400 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 30,330 were conducted since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report a further 48 Covid-19 related deaths: 37 from the Western Cape, 9 from
the Eastern Cape, and 2 from KwaZulu Natal,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
“This brings the total national deaths to 1,210 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.
“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” he added.
The recoveries to date are 31,505 – this translates to a recovery rate of 56,8%.
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 10, 2020
