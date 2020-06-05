Infection Updates 5.6.2020 09:01 pm

Covid-19 cases rise to 43,434 with 60 more deaths

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 cases rise to 43,434 with 60 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The recoveries to date are 23,088 which translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%.

As of Friday, 5 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.

Sixty more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 7 from Gauteng and 53 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 908.

The recoveries to date are 23,088 which translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%.

A total of 850,871 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 30,196 tests have been conducted since the last report.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Expect more pushback against perceived excesses, Madonsela tells Ramaphosa 5.6.2020
UK virus death toll tops 40,000: government 5.6.2020
City of Tshwane asks for help to cope with food parcels need 5.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Spike in positive Covid cases puts more Joburg neighbourhoods on government watchlist

Business ANC’s Duarte raises the question of the ‘white economy’ in post Covid-19 SA

Courts Liberty Fighters to battle on against state’s ‘weird’ appeal of anti-lockdown judgment

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

World Memorial service to be held for Floyd, officers in court


today in print

Read Today's edition