Covid-19 cases rise to 43,434 with 60 more deaths

As of Friday, 5 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.
Sixty more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 7 from Gauteng and 53 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 908.
The recoveries to date are 23,088 which translates to a recovery rate of 53,2%.
A total of 850,871 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 30,196 tests have been conducted since the last report.
