Infection Updates 4.6.2020 09:17 pm

Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

Citizen reporter
Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The total number of deaths is now 848, after 56 more people died.

As of today, Thursday 4 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 40,792, with 3,267 new cases identified.

A total of 820,675 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 34,696 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Fifty-six more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 848.

The recoveries to date are 21,311, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Western Cape to use high-flow nasal oxygen as early signs show improved treatment 4.6.2020
EC hospital beset by issues as Mkhize raises concerns over spike in virus cases 4.6.2020
Motshekga wants to save academic year above saving lives, Maimane tells Concourt 4.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Here it is: Facelift Toyota Hilux officially out

Business Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting ‘racial violence’

Parliament SANDF stays mum on possible assistance to Mozambique

Africa Lesotho’s former first lady arrested in murder case

Government Masina still standing, after withdrawing his tweet


today in print

Read Today's edition