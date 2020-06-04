Covid-19 cases shoot up by huge record 3,267 to 40,792

As of today, Thursday 4 June, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 40,792, with 3,267 new cases identified.
A total of 820,675 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 34,696 tests have been conducted since the last report.
Fifty-six more Covid-19 related deaths were reported: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 848.
The recoveries to date are 21,311, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%.
4 June 2020
