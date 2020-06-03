Infection Updates 3.6.2020 09:31 pm

Confirmed Covid-19 cases soar to 37,525

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

‘We note the same pattern that drove up the outbreak in Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape,’ Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

As of Wednesday, 3 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 37,525.

Case data

“We note the same pattern that drove up the outbreak in Western Cape is building up in the Eastern Cape,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“The two provinces now consist of 78% of all positive cases.

“Additional attention is being directed to Eastern Cape to ensure the province can adequately respond to limit escalation of infection,” he added.

Testing data

A total of 785,979 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 24,445 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Deaths

“Regrettably, we report 37 more Covid-19 related deaths: 7 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in KwaZulu Natal and 29 in Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 792.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.”

The recoveries to date are 19 682 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52,45%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Age distribution deaths:

Gender distribution deaths:

