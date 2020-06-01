Covid-19 deaths rise to 705, with total now at 34,357

Deaths have risen to 705, with 22 new deaths in the Western Cape bringing the total to 525 in the province.
|
Province
|
Total cases for 31 May 2020
|
Percentage total
|
Eastern Cape
|
4111
|
12,0
|
Free State
|
285
|
0,8
|
Gauteng
|
4231
|
12,3
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
2565
|
7,5
|
Limpopo
|
192
|
0,6
|
Mpumalanga
|
131
|
0,4
|
North West
|
187
|
0,5
|
Northern Cape
|
82
|
0,2
|
Western Cape
|
22567
|
65,7
|
Unknown
|
6
|
0,0
|
Total
|
34357
|
100,0
A total of 742,742 tests had been processed cumulatively, of which 17,617 tests were conducted since the last report.
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
368 200
|
9 026
|
Public
|
374 542
|
8 591
|
Grand Total
|
742 742
|
17 617
The total national recoveries rose to 16,808.
