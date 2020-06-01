Infection Updates 1.6.2020 03:44 pm

Covid-19 deaths rise to 705, with total now at 34,357

Mkhize is also a veteran of South Africa's fight against AIDS. AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 34,357.

Deaths have risen to 705, with 22 new deaths in the Western Cape bringing the total to 525 in the province.

Province

Total cases for 31 May 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

4111

12,0

Free State

285

0,8

Gauteng

4231

12,3

KwaZulu-Natal

2565

7,5

Limpopo

192

0,6

Mpumalanga

131

0,4

North West

187

0,5

Northern Cape

82

0,2

Western Cape

22567

65,7

Unknown

6

0,0

Total

34357

100,0

A total of 742,742 tests had been processed cumulatively, of which 17,617 tests were conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

368 200

9 026

Public

374 542

8 591

Grand Total

742 742

17 617

The total national recoveries rose to 16,808.

