Covid-19 deaths rise to 577, with 1,466 new cases

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister has again also offered the country a breakdown of the epidemic’s effect on different age groups.

In a statement in the early hours of Friday morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 27,403, in increase of 1,466.

The minister also announced that one of 25 new deaths was a National Health Laboratory Services worker, a woman admitted to hospital “a few weeks ago”.

Dept of health

The minister furthermore offered a breakdown of infections by age and death in the country, with the majority of deaths occurring between 60 and 79.

Age analysis of infections.

Age analysis of deaths.

