Covid-19 deaths rise to 577, with 1,466 new cases

In a statement in the early hours of Friday morning, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the country had risen to 27,403, in increase of 1,466.
The minister also announced that one of 25 new deaths was a National Health Laboratory Services worker, a woman admitted to hospital “a few weeks ago”.
The minister furthermore offered a breakdown of infections by age and death in the country, with the majority of deaths occurring between 60 and 79.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.