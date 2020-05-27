Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA spike to 25,937

As of today, Wednesday 27 May 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 25,937.
A total of 634,996 tests have been conducted to date with 29,005 tests recorded since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report 28 more Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 552,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients.”
The recoveries to date are 13,451, which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 27, 2020
