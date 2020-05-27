Infection Updates 27.5.2020 10:14 pm

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA spike to 25,937

Citizen reporter
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA spike to 25,937

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The recoveries to date are 13,451, which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

As of today, Wednesday 27 May 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 25,937.

A total of 634,996 tests have been conducted to date with 29,005 tests recorded since the last report.

“Regrettably, we report 28 more Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 552,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients.”

The recoveries to date are 13,451, which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA’s testing constraints due to global demand for test kits – Mkhize 27.5.2020
Pick n Pay outlet, 8 other Gauteng stores closed for contravening regulations 27.5.2020
Gauteng declares West Rand a Covid-19 hotspot after 196 miners test positive 27.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tobacco case only likely to be heard in two weeks, as SA keeps puffing away illegally

Courts ConCourt refuses woman leave to appeal divorce settlement

Politics ANC MPs rally around Dlamini-Zuma after ‘class suicide’ question

Politics Covid-19 affects every race, Mkhize tells EFF MP

Government ‘I am not Mazzotti’s friend,’ declares Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition