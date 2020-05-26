Forty-three more Covid-19 deaths reported as total cases now 24,264

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 24,264.
A total of 605,991 tests have been conducted to date, with 9,214 tests done in past 24-hour testing cycle.
“As a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents. We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.
“We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world.”
“Regrettably, we report 43 more Covid-19 related deaths – this brings the total national deaths to 524,” he added.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 24 264, the total number of deaths is 524 and total number of recoveries stands at 12 741. pic.twitter.com/emAfoPpuwM
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
“As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 12,741, which translates to a 53% recovery rate. ”
