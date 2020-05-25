52 more virus deaths as number of total cases reaches 23,615

As of today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 23,615.
A total of 596,777 tests have been conducted to date with 12,992 tests done in past 24-hour testing cycle.
Fifty-two more Covid-19 related deaths brings the total national deaths to 481. As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 11,917.
